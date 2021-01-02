Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK government tells London’s primary schools to stay closed

UK government tells London’s primary schools to stay closed

The government had originally omitted 10 London areas from a list of schools that would be closed, but yielded after local authorities complained to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the government’s change of heart.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 08:17 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh, London

From Monday, London’s primary schools -- for children from 5 to 11 years -- will have to provide remote learning for most pupils. (Representational image)

The UK government ordered all primary schools in London to remain closed for the start of the new term next week in an attempt to rein in a jump in hospitalizations resulting from the mutant strain of the coronavirus.

From Monday, the capital’s primary schools -- for children from 5 to 11 years -- will have to provide remote learning for most pupils. Vulnerable children and those whose guardians are key workers will continue to attend school. Pre-schools will remain open, the government said Friday.

The government had originally omitted 10 London areas from a list of schools that would be closed, but yielded after local authorities complained to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the government’s change of heart.

London has one of the country’s highest levels of Covid-19 infections per capita -- in the most recent week of complete data, the capital had a rate of 807 cases per 100,000 people, compared with a rate of 675 in the previous week.

“The situation in London continues to worsen and so today we are taking action to protect the public and reduce the spread of this disease in the community,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Trump handed defeat as congress overrides his defense bill veto
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today; 1,354 flats to be put up for sale
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Once a model, California now struggles to tame Covid-19
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Ranbir-Alia go on jungle safari in Ranthambore with Soni, Shaheen. See pic
by HT Entertainment Desk
US judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Anybody is welcome to leave: Madan Mitra after Soumendu Adhikari’s exit from TMC
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.