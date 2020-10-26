Sections
Home / World News / UK hospital told to prepare for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in November: Report

UK hospital told to prepare for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in November: Report

Staff at a major London hospital trust have been told to be ready to receive the first batches of the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh,

The Sun said the hospital was told to prepare for the vaccine from the “week commencing the 2 November.” (File photo for representation)

The Sun said the hospital was told to prepare for the vaccine from the “week commencing the 2 November.”

