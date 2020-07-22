Sections
Home / World News / UK Indian expert gets key role to deliver £27 billion plan

UK Indian expert gets key role to deliver £27 billion plan

Dipesh J Shah, who has extensive experience in public and private sectors, was born in India and raised in Uganda. He previously chaired several organisations including a power utility and the European industry association for solar.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:53 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times London

Due to take up the role on September 1, Dipesh Shah will be responsible for the delivery of the UK government’s second five-year £27 billion road investment strategy that is expected to further improve the safety, reliability and connectivity of England’s strategic road network. (diversity.u.org)

Dipesh J Shah, former chief executive officer of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, has been appointed chairman of a body that operates, maintains and improves England’s roads, tasked with delivering a £27 billion plan over five years, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah, who has extensive experience in public and private sectors, was born in India and raised in Uganda. He previously chaired several organisations including a power utility and the European industry association for solar. He has been selected head of Highways England following a competitive process.

Due to take up the role on September 1, Shah will be responsible for the delivery of the UK government’s second five-year £27 billion road investment strategy that is expected to further improve the safety, reliability and connectivity of England’s strategic road network.

Roads minister Charlotte Vere said: “This government is determined to build our way out of Covid-19, providing the infrastructure, jobs and skills needed to support our economy”.



“I am delighted that Dipesh Shah will be leading the Highways England team at this crucial time, delivering major projects that will really make a difference to communities across the country”.

Shah, who was awarded the royal honour of OBE in 2007, has served on boards in the infrastructure, financial services and energy sectors, besides senior positions at BP, officials added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh: 443 security personnel found Covid-19 positive till now
Jul 22, 2020 16:01 IST
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
Jul 22, 2020 16:00 IST
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
Jul 22, 2020 16:01 IST
Sara Ali Khan shares a cute throwback pic with mom, brother
Jul 22, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.