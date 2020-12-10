Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK medicine regulator says people with anaphylaxis risk should not take Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

UK medicine regulator says people with anaphylaxis risk should not take Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Earlier it had warned that people with a “significant allergic reaction” to those things should not take the shot, without specifying anaphylaxis.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 06:03 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

UK’s medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (REUTERS)

The UK’s medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot.

“Any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. A second dose should not be given to anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis following administration of the first dose of this vaccine,” said June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Earlier it had warned that people with a “significant allergic reaction” to those things should not take the shot, without specifying anaphylaxis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 10, 2020 02:02 IST
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
Dec 10, 2020 02:22 IST
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Dec 10, 2020 01:56 IST
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Dec 10, 2020 04:51 IST

latest news

Kerala local body elections: 8,116 wards, 451 local bodies, 5 districts in 2nd phase polling
Dec 10, 2020 06:20 IST
UK medicine regulator says people with anaphylaxis risk should not take Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
Dec 10, 2020 06:03 IST
Centre attempting to sabotage farmers’ protest, alleges Punjab minister
Dec 10, 2020 05:55 IST
Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Farmers reject Centre’s offer, vows to intensify agitation
Dec 10, 2020 06:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.