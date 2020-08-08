Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UK orders recall of 741,000 coronavirus testing kits over safety concerns

UK orders recall of 741,000 coronavirus testing kits over safety concerns

The government had on July 15 instructed the programme, run by the National Health Service (NHS), to stop using the kits, citing concerns that they may not meet required safety standards.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, London

Britain’s health ministry said the decision had been taken as a “precautionary’‘ measure”. (PTI Photo used for representational purpose only)

Randox Laboratories, a Northern Ireland-based medical technology company, has been instructed by Britain’s medicines regulator to recall up to 741,000 coronavirus test kits from the national test and trace programme as a precautionary measure.

The government had on July 15 instructed the programme, run by the National Health Service (NHS), to stop using the kits, citing concerns that they may not meet required safety standards.

“The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has instructed Randox to recall all Randox test kits from NHS Test and Trace testing settings,” the ministry of health said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said the decision had been taken as a “precautionary’‘ measure”. The risk to safety was low and test results from Randox kits were not affected, it said.



Up to 741,000 unused Randox kits are estimated to be in the system, either at warehouses, at care homes or at private homes. The ministry gave instructions on how to return them.

Randox said the recall was a “regulatory measure” that applied only to sample collection kits within the NHS programme. Private customers or kits were not affected, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India mourns Kozhikode tragedy with ‘black’ logo on social media handles
Aug 08, 2020 20:33 IST
10 more Covid-19 deaths in J&K; infection tally crosses 24,000 mark
Aug 08, 2020 20:30 IST
Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast
Aug 08, 2020 20:27 IST
Lebanese security forces fire tear gas at Beirut protesters
Aug 08, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.