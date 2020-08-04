Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UK plans $1.7 billion in building projects to boost economy

UK plans $1.7 billion in building projects to boost economy

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said 300 “shovel-ready” projects will receive a share of a 900 million pound Getting Building Fund, and a further 360 million pounds will go toward homes on previously developed “brownfield” land.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

The UK’s construction industry was stalled by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year and rebooting the sector could help ease unemployment and generate revenue as the country faces its worst recession for 300 years. (Bloomberg)

Boris Johnson’s government will invest nearly 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) in building projects and provide 2 billion pounds in energy efficiency grants in an effort to create jobs and rally the pandemic-hit UK economy.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said 300 “shovel-ready” projects will receive a share of a 900 million pound Getting Building Fund, and a further 360 million pounds will go toward homes on previously developed “brownfield” land.

The UK’s construction industry was stalled by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year and rebooting the sector could help ease unemployment and generate revenue as the country faces its worst recession for 300 years. The building fund is expected to deliver 45,000 new homes and the brownfield program 26,000, the government said.

“As we get Britain building we are also laying the foundations for a green recovery by investing in vital infrastructure for local communities, creating jobs and building environmentally-friendly homes,” Jenrick said in an emailed statement.



Among the projects that will receive funding is a new high-speed railway station at Thanet, on England’s south east coast, and a new commercial space in Manchester, north west England. Across all the funded projects, the government estimates the investment will create 85,000 new jobs.

The details of the Green Homes Grant program, helping 600,000 homeowners to make their properties more energy efficient, were announced at the same time. The grants will cover as much as 5,000 pounds of work. Lower income households can claim as much as 10,000 pounds each.

The program will cover insulation and double-glazing, as well as the installation of ground source heat pumps, energy efficient doors and heat controls. Households will be offered a list of approved tradespeople within their local area to carry out the work, and vouchers will be issued from September.

The grants will “help to protect and create jobs, while also saving people money and cutting carbon,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in an emailed statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US Covid-19 deaths rise for fourth week, new cases drop 5%
Aug 04, 2020 12:48 IST
Happy birthday Malavika Mohanan: Here are her 10 best pic
Aug 04, 2020 12:49 IST
Sustainable fashion: How Cactus Leather is becoming a leather alternative
Aug 04, 2020 12:43 IST
US teachers protest school reopenings, coronavirus cases down in south, west
Aug 04, 2020 12:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.