Sections
Home / World News / UK plans to fight obesity with ad bans, more calorie labels

UK plans to fight obesity with ad bans, more calorie labels

The government will end buy-one-get-one-free promotions on sugary treats and require calorie labels on more products in stores as well as in restaurants. It’s starting a consultation on putting calorie counts on alcoholic beverages.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 06:34 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

Plans include banning the advertising of foods high in fat, sugar or salt on television and online before 9pm (Shutterstock)

The UK imposed strict new limits on junk food advertising as ministers seek to control the country’s growing obesity problem, which has also been identified as a factor in coronavirus deaths.

Plans include banning the advertising of foods high in fat, sugar or salt on television and online before 9pm, the country’s health and social care department said Monday. The government will also end buy-one-get-one-free promotions on sugary treats and require calorie labels on more products in stores as well as in restaurants. It’s starting a consultation on putting calorie counts on alcoholic beverages.

Losing weight is hard, but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. “If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks.”

The curbs pile more pressure on food, retail, advertising and media industries already suffering from the economic lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of jobs under threat. They’re also a change of tack for Johnson, who’s previously complained about “nanny state” meddling in the lives of ordinary people. But the pandemic and his own brush with death in April persuaded him of the need to act on obesity.



Almost two-thirds of British adults are overweight and one in three children leave primary school weighing too much, the health department said. Being too heavy also puts people at greater risk from coronavirus and places additional strain on the National Health Service.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reliance overtakes ExxonMobil to become world’s second largest energy company
Jul 27, 2020 07:23 IST
Global stocks on defensive as US-China tensions spook investors
Jul 27, 2020 07:19 IST
Hit by losses, tennis players seek different paying field
Jul 27, 2020 07:17 IST
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United’s steadfast teen striker
Jul 27, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.