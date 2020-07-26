Sections
UK PM Boris Johnson set to overhaul Britain's treason laws

Johnson’s overhaul will see a new Treason Act, a new Espionage Act for tracking foreign agents and a rewriting of the Official Secrets Act to make it suitable for the digital era, the newspaper reported, citing Downing Street sources.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 08:06 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to overhaul the United Kingdom’s treason laws, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

The newspaper described the overhaul as the biggest shakeup of the treason laws since 1695, saying it was being done to counter the threat posed by Russia and China.

