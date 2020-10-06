Sections
UK PM Boris Johnson vows to reshape Britain out of coronavirus crisis

Speaking about his own difficult battle with Covid-19 as a metaphor for improving Britain, he said: “We’ve been through too much frustration and hardship just to settle for the status quo and to think that life can go on as it was before the plague.”

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:41 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

In a speech aimed a rallying his Conservative Party, which has become increasingly critical of its leader, Boris Johnson laid out his vision for Britain, where deep-rooted inequality has been laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to reshape Britain from the difficulties of the coronavirus crisis, saying he would build more new homes, improve education, fight crime and boost the green economy.

In a speech aimed a rallying his Conservative Party, which has become increasingly critical of its leader, Johnson laid out his vision for Britain, where deep-rooted inequality has been laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will not, because history teaches us that events of this magnitude, wars, famines, plagues, events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has, they don’t just come and go ... We can’t now define the mission of this country as merely to restore normality. That isn’t good enough.”

