Sections
Home / World News / UK PM calls for wartime spirit to beat virus in VE Day letter to vets

UK PM calls for wartime spirit to beat virus in VE Day letter to vets

With more than 30,000 dead, more people in Britain have lost their lives as a result of the outbreak than any other country in Europe.

Updated: May 08, 2020 05:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at 10 Downing Street in London. (via REUTERS)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday compared Britain’s battle with coronavirus to the country’s fight against Nazism in World War II, in a letter to veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Johnson, who was hospitalised last month with Covid-19, told veterans they were “quite simply the greatest generation of Britons who ever lived” and that they would never be forgotten.

“On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago,” he said in the letter.

“We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person.



“But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered.”

The UK government changed its early May public holiday -- usually held on the first Monday of the month -- to Friday to allow people to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1945 Victory in Europe celebrations.

But a nationwide lockdown introduced in late March to curb the coronavirus pandemic and which remains in place scuppered plans for street parties and veterans parades.

With more than 30,000 dead, more people in Britain have lost their lives as a result of the outbreak than any other country in Europe and Johnson on Thursday told ministers the government must ease restrictions with “maximum caution”.

He is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening to set out a roadmap for lifting the lockdown over the coming months.

Meanwhile Britons have been urged to join a national singalong from their doorsteps -- of Vera Lynn’s wartime classic “We’ll Meet Again” -- and to hold 1940s-style tea parties at home to mark VE Day.

Queen Elizabeth II will make a televised address to the nation later on Friday to mark the day the Nazis surrendered, bringing an end to World War II in Europe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine development sees unparalleled progress
May 08, 2020 04:37 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 08, 2020 05:42 IST
35 years later, Bhopal gas leak failures resurface in Vizag
May 08, 2020 02:22 IST
Vizag gas leak: What is styrene and how it can kill if inhaled
May 08, 2020 06:02 IST

latest news

Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend H-1B, other guest worker visas
May 08, 2020 06:43 IST
Russia hoax made it very hard for two countries to deal with each other: Donald Trump
May 08, 2020 06:43 IST
US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,448 in 24 hours: Report
May 08, 2020 06:30 IST
IMF says economic outlook worsened since forecast in mid April
May 08, 2020 06:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.