UK PM Johnson, a Covid survivor, becomes a father

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday at a London hospital, slightly earlier than had been expected.

Both mother and child are doing well, a spokeswoman said. Symonds had been expected to give birth in early summer.

“The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital this morning,” a spokesperson said.

Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for Covid-19, which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of the virus but recovered swiftly.

The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became PM in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

UK likely to see 18,000 cancer deaths

Focusing on population infected by coronavirus and suspending treatment of cancer patients in the UK could lead to deaths of over 18,000 infected by the malignancy, experts forecast.

According to campaign group Macmillan Cancer Support, nearly 18,000 people with cancer in England could die as the pandemic has forced hospitals to suspend treatment and deterred patients from seeking NHS care.

Cancer should not be “the forgotten C”, it said.

Research by the group shows that an extra 6,270 people in England recently diagnosed with cancer could die from it over the next 12 months as a result of the disruption caused by the virus, and the additional toll taking into account those living with cancer could be 17,915.

A further 765 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported in the UK. The total toll rose by 3,811 as the country added historical data to its running total.