UK PM Johnson orders new curbs to slow more infectious virus strain

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London ,Britain. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a “stay at home” order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.

The new strain of the virus “does appear to be passed on significantly more easily,” Johnson said at a televised briefing. He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that under the new “tier four” rules, “residents in those areas must stay at home” at least until December 30.