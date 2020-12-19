Sections
UK PM Johnson orders new curbs to slow more infectious virus strain

The new strain of the virus “does appear to be passed on significantly more easily,” Johnson said at a televised briefing.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:02 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London ,Britain. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a “stay at home” order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.

The new strain of the virus “does appear to be passed on significantly more easily,” Johnson said at a televised briefing. He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that under the new “tier four” rules, “residents in those areas must stay at home” at least until December 30.

