UK PM Johnson unveils easing of Covid-19 lockdown in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled on Tuesday a significant easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England, saying pubs, restaurants and bars can reopen from July 4 and people can meet more friends and family.

Following are the main measures the prime minister announced:

-- Where it is not possible to stay 2 metres apart, people are advised to keep to a social distance of “1 metre plus” with the plus referring to other mitigations, such as installing screens, facing away from each other, putting up hand-washing facilities and wearing masks on public transport.

-- The advice for gatherings indoors, which includes visits to pubs, restaurants or holidays in paid accommodation, is that one household can meet one other household at a time, including staying overnight, while observing social distancing. There is no limit on the size of those households and no exclusivity. Different households can mix at different times.

-- Outdoors, people can congregate in a park or garden in a group of up to six people drawn from up to six different households while observing social distancing. Two households of any size can also meet outdoors - e.g. for two large families or households there would be no limit on the size of that gathering.

CAN OPEN IF COVID SECURE:

Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses

Places of Worship

Libraries

Community Centres

Restaurants, cafes and workplace canteens

Bars

Pubs

Cinemas

Bingo Halls

Theatres and concert halls [guidance dictates no live performances]

Museums and galleries

Hair salons and barbers

Outdoor playgrounds

Outdoor gyms

Funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities

Amusement arcades

Outdoor skating rinks

Other indoor leisure centres or facilities, including indoor games, recreation and entertainment venues

Social clubs

Model villages

Indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction

REMAIN CLOSED

Nightclubs

Casinos

Bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks

Indoor play areas including soft-play

Spas

Nail bars and beauty salons

Massage, tattoo and piercing parlours

Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues/facilities

Swimming pools and water parks

Exhibition or Conference Centres - where they are to be used for exhibitions or conferences, other than for those who work for that venue.

WARNING - If the virus threatens to run out of control, the government says it would not hesitate to reverse some or all of the measures.