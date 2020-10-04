UK PM Johnson, who also had Covid-19, is sure Trump will be fine

Sections
“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He’s got the best possible care... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was sure US President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19, would be fine and was receiving the best possible care.

“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He’s got the best possible care... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March and was hospitalised for a week, including three nights in intensive care. He said he was fully recovered and was not suffering from so-called “long Covid” symptoms.

