Sections
Home / World News / UK police respond to ‘incident’ amid reports of stabbings

UK police respond to ‘incident’ amid reports of stabbings

The Royal Berkshire Hospital told the BBC it was treating two casualties from the incident. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 02:16 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Reading/London

Police investigate near Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a "serious incident" Saturday. (AP)

Police in the English town of Reading were dealing with a “serious incident” Saturday, authorities said, following reports that multiple people were stabbed in a park.

Witnesses reported that police cars and helicopters responded to an incident in Forbury Gardens, a park in the town of about 200,000 residents, 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. Police blocked off several roads, and photos showed two air ambulances nearby.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital told the BBC it was treating two casualties from the incident. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.

The local Thames Valley Police force tweeted, “We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”



Jason Brock, the leader of Reading Council, tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre - please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Britain’s interior minister, posted on Twitter: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.”

The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter protest took place at Forbury Gardens.

Nieema Hassan, one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest, said demonstrators had left by the time the violence occurred. In a social media post, she said she was “praying for the people that are affected. I hope they’re OK.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: 30 ways to be a smart dresser
Jun 21, 2020 02:53 IST
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
Jun 21, 2020 02:34 IST
Techilicious by Rajiv Makhni: 8 things about the OnePlus 8 twins
Jun 21, 2020 03:16 IST
Rude food by Vir Sanghvi: Making each dish count
Jun 21, 2020 02:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.