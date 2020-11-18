UK’s ambitious 10-point plan for ‘Green Industrial Revolution’ to create, support 250,000 jobs

10 Downing Street said that the government will promote nuclear energy as a clean energy source. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a 10-point plan for a self-styled green industrial revolution, aimed at creating and supporting up to 250,000 jobs. According to 10 Downing Street, the blueprint for the ambitious plan will allow the UK to cut emissions and chalk out its own path for eradicating its contribution to climate change, especially after exiting from the European Union.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the plan will mobilise £12 billion of government investment for 250,000 highly-skilled green jobs in the UK. The industrial heartlands, including in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, West Midlands, Scotland and Wales, remain at the centre of the blueprint to drive forward the green industrial revolution, the government said.

Johnson’s 10-points plan

Offshore wind: The plan is aimed at helping to produce enough offshore wind to power every home, quadrupling to 40GW by 2030.

Hydrogen: To generate 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 for industry, transport, power and homes. It is also aimed at developing the first town heated entirely by hydrogen by the end of the decade.

Nuclear: The government will promote nuclear energy as a clean energy source, and developing the next generation of small and advanced reactors.

Electric vehicles: Backing the car manufacturing bases to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, and transforming the UK’s national infrastructure to better support electric vehicles.

Public transport, cycling and walking: Investing in zero-emission public transport of the future and planning to make cycling and walking more attractive ways to travel

Jet Zero and greener maritime: The government plans to support difficult-to-decarbonise industries to become greener through research projects for zero-emission planes and ships.

Homes and public buildings: The plan targets to install 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028 and make homes, schools and hospitals greener and more energy-efficient.

Carbon capture: Investing in technologies to capture and store harmful emissions away from the atmosphere, with a target to remove 10MT of carbon dioxide by 2030, which is equivalent to all emissions of the industrial Humber today.

Nature: Planting 30,000 hectares of trees every year to protect and restore the natural environment.

Innovation and finance: To develop the cutting-edge technologies needed to reach new energy ambitions and develop London into a global centre of green finance.