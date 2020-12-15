Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK’s Boris Johnson to visit India in January ahead of trade talks

UK’s Boris Johnson to visit India in January ahead of trade talks

India is the UK’s 17th-largest trading partner and total trade between the two countries was worth $16.5 billion in 2019, according to Bloomberg data.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:43 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after attending the government's weekly Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in London. (AP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January to try to boost ties, with talks on a free-trade agreement due to start next year.

The British government has made the expansion of global trading opportunities a priority after Brexit, and is pursuing trade deals with countries including the US, New Zealand and Australia. The Indo-Pacific region is also high on the UK’s agenda, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“We want to deepen our economic partnership,” Raab told reporters. “Working toward an enhanced trade partnership next year, which itself will be, we hope, a stepping stone toward a future free-trade agreement.”

India is the UK’s 17th-largest trading partner and total trade between the two countries was worth $16.5 billion in 2019, according to Bloomberg data.



It will be Johnson’s first major bilateral trip since becoming leader, his office said in an emailed statement. The UK has also invited India, alongside South Korea and Australia, to join next year’s G-7 summit as a guest country.

‘Indispensable Partner’

“India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the UK as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet,” Johnson said in the statement.

India has sought to forge strong ties with the UK, as well as France, as it seeks a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council amid months-long border tensions with China. New Delhi is also seeking more investment to shore up its Covid-hit economy.

Jaishankar said both sides’ trade ministers are in talks and that India would work with the UK on a range of issues, including the United Nations.

“The problem we have today about narrow representation at the leadership levels of the UN is in many ways a challenge to its credibility and its effectiveness,” Jaishankar said at Carnegie India’s technology summit on Monday, referring to the UN Security Council, whose five permanent members -- Britain, France, China, Russia and the US -- have veto powers. India has joined nations including Japan and Germany in calling for UNSC reforms.

Johnson’s office said tackling climate change will be one of the focuses of his India visit, ahead of Britain hosting the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next year. Johnson will also be the guest of honor at the annual parade in New Delhi to celebrate India’s Republic Day on Jan. 26.

In preparation for the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, the UK has also signed deals with the likes of Canada and Japan, preserving the benefits of trade agreements it had as a member of the EU.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
by Rezaul H Laskar
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
by Sunetra Choudhury
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
by Richa Banka | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Civic commissioner assures Vetal tekdi-area residents of no road on hill slope
by Prachi Bari
Parliamentary panel reports automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss per day in lockdown
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Turkey leftovers are perfect for this butter chicken recipe
by Richard Vines | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Rajasthan farmers continue blockade at Jaipur-Delhi highway
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.