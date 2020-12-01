Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK’s Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

UK’s Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions arguing even with this own party.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:08 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain. (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his own party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control.

“With the spread of the epidemic varying across the country, there remains a compelling ... case for regional tiers in England,” Johnson told parliament, batting away critical interventions from several unhappy lawmakers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:57 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Dec 01, 2020 19:28 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Will release grant-in-aid to two DU colleges for paying salaries: AAP govt to HC
Dec 01, 2020 20:15 IST
Sam Curran credits MS Dhoni-led CSK for his improved performance
Dec 01, 2020 20:15 IST
Newcastle training ground to remain shut after COVID-19 outbreak
Dec 01, 2020 20:14 IST
From hate speech to nudity, Facebook’s oversight board picks its first cases
Dec 01, 2020 20:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.