Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study

UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study

The variant is 56% more transmissible than other strains, according to the study by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 19:54 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral,

A sign reads "Covid-19 Cases Very High in London. Stay at Home" near a highway in London, U.K., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The mutated coronavirus strain that’s been spreading in the U.K. appears to be more contagious and will likely lead to higher levels of hospitalizations and deaths next year, a new study showed.

The variant is 56% more transmissible than other strains, according to the study by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. There’s no clear evidence that it results in more or less severe disease.

The U.K. government had previously said the mutated variant appears to be as much as 70% more transmissible than other circulating strains. Additionally, it has almost two dozen mutations that may affect proteins made by the coronavirus, Patrick Vallance, the U.K.’s chief scientific adviser, said on Dec. 19.

That has raised concern that tests, treatments and vaccines that just started rolling out might be less effective, though Europe’s health regulator said the variant probably isn’t different enough from earlier ones to elude Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot. Countries including Australia, Denmark and Singapore have also discovered the strain.



Measures like England’s national lockdown in November are unlikely to reduce the reproduction number -- the new infections estimated to stem from a single case -- to less than 1 unless schools and universities are also closed, the report said. It also said vaccine rollouts may need to be accelerated to contain its spread, to a rate of 2 million people a week from the current pace of 200,000.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK’s new coronavirus strain more contagious, likely to cause more deaths: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral
Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for J-K residents
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
‘Will talk to airport authorities’: Jain on infected UK flyers slipping out
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

PM Modi to flag off India’s first-ever driverless train on Dec 28
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Goa set for Christmas celebration with Covid-19 norms in place
by Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
J-K govt announces winter vacations in degree colleges from December 28
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Day after announcing night curfew, Karnataka govt withdraws order
by Venkatesha Babu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.