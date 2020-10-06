Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / UK’s Rishi Sunak says IT glitch does not impact assessment of Covid-19 situation

UK’s Rishi Sunak says IT glitch does not impact assessment of Covid-19 situation

“The chief medical officer, and the JBC (joint biosecurity centre) ... has said that the numbers don’t impact substantially the assessment of the virus and the measures that were taken last week,” Sunak said in an interview on Sky News.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:04 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that a glitch in the test and trace system that led to over 15,000 cases not being recorded on time did not impact on the assessment of the overall Covid situation (via REUTERS)

Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that a glitch in the test and trace system that led to over 15,000 cases not being recorded on time did not impact on the assessment of the overall Covid situation in the country.

“The chief medical officer, and the JBC (joint biosecurity centre) ... has said that the numbers don’t impact substantially the assessment of the virus and the measures that were taken last week,” Sunak said in an interview on Sky News.

“The health secretary was very clear yesterday and I agree with him this should absolutely not have happened and that’s why an investigation has been launched,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Oct 06, 2020 14:27 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Oct 06, 2020 14:18 IST
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

Former IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Oct 06, 2020 15:03 IST
Political funding from unknown source still rampant: ADR report
Oct 06, 2020 15:04 IST
New testing method can diagnose Covid-19 in just 30 minutes, study finds
Oct 06, 2020 15:01 IST
Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering
Oct 06, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.