Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK’s Sunak to announce more business aid amid latest lockdown

UK’s Sunak to announce more business aid amid latest lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a fresh lockdown late Monday, amid dire warnings that the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed by soaring coronavirus infection rates.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 14:17 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

Rishi Sunak, UK chancellor of the exchequer to announce special package to help businesses. (Bloomberg)

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will announce extra financial help for businesses on Tuesday, after England entered a third national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a specific package to help businesses through a very difficult time,” Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on LBC radio. “The Chancellor will be saying more today about additional support.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a fresh lockdown late Monday, amid dire warnings that the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed by soaring coronavirus infection rates. The restrictions risk devastating retail and hospitality businesses, and industry groups have pressed for more help to avert company failures.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
by Imtiaz Ahmad
Exports of Covishield allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Reliance plea: High court issues notices to Centre, Punjab over damage
by Surender Sharma

latest news

5 recipes for homemade shampoo for long and healthy hair
by Nikita Bhardwaj
Gauahar Khan gets the ‘best welcome’ as dulhan, thanks in-laws
by HT Entertainment Desk
Scientists discover novel film that evaporates sweat six times faster
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.