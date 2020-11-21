Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end Dec. 31.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 20:44 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, London

An 'Export' sign featuring French and UK national flags and the stars of the European Union (EU) as the Port of Le Havre presents its Brexit preparations in Le Havre, France, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Bloomberg)

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European Union.

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end Dec. 31. Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The UK government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made UK-Canada trade deal.

“This is is a fantastic agreement for Britain which secures trans-Atlantic trade with one of our closest allies. British businesses export everything from electric cars to sparkling wine to Canada, and today’s deal will ensure that trade goes from strength to strength,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“Our negotiators have been working flat-out to secure trade deals for the UK, and from as early next year we have agreed to start work on a new, bespoke trade deal with Canada that will go even further in meeting the needs of our economy.”

The deal with Canada follows an agreement struck last month with Japan, which largely replicated existing trading arrangements.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Nov 21, 2020 18:20 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Nov 21, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

Ludhiana man booked for abducting, marrying minor girl
Nov 21, 2020 20:40 IST
40-year-old Ludhiana man found dead, father accuses wife of abetment
Nov 21, 2020 20:32 IST
Gangster Sukha Gill claims responsibility on FB for Dera follower’s killing
Nov 21, 2020 20:40 IST
Teenager gets bail in Delhi riots case, court says no eyewitness to his role
Nov 21, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.