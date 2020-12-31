Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK tells public to stay home for New Year’s eve celebrations

UK tells public to stay home for New Year’s eve celebrations

The advice coincides with new rules putting 78% of the country’s population in the strictest tier 4 pandemic curbs, banning almost all household mixing and closing non-essential shops. Ministers have said the roll out of vaccines will allow the country to start getting back normal by spring 2021.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 15:42 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

People should act as if they have Covid-19 to avoid spreading the virus, ministers said as they launched a publicity campaign warning of the rapid rise in infections and the pressure on the National Health Service (REUTERS)

Everyone in England should stay at home when they celebrate the New Year on Thursday night, the UK government said.

People should act as if they have Covid-19 to avoid spreading the virus, ministers said as they launched a publicity campaign warning of the rapid rise in infections and the pressure on the National Health Service.

The advice is universal and applies to everyone regardless of which of England’s pandemic restriction tiers their region is in, the Department for Health and Social Care said in a statement.

“With our NHS under pressure we must all take personal responsibility this New Year’s Eve and stay at home,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. “I know how much we have all sacrificed this year and we cannot let up.”

The advice coincides with new rules putting 78% of the country’s population in the strictest tier 4 pandemic curbs, banning almost all household mixing and closing non-essential shops. While ministers say the roll out of vaccines will allow the country to start getting back normal by spring 2021, they have also warned the weeks ahead may be the hardest yet.

The new faster spreading strain of the virus has driven daily infections to a record level, with more people hospitalized and daily death rates close to the peak of the first wave in the spring. The reopening of schools has been delayed and the government says restrictions could be tightened further.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
by Anonna Dutt

latest news

‘Surprising to move up ahead of Kohli and Smith’, says Williamson
by hindustantimes.com
Bigg Boss 14: Umar Riaz reacts to Abhinav Shukla’s criticism of Asim Riaz
by HT Entertainment Desk
Celebs, religious leaders part of Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Cookbooks, the recipes for cultural revolution
by Chinmay Damle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.