UK to enter 3-tiered system from tomorrow: Here's how to find out which tier your area comes under

On December 2, shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector will reopen regardless of tier. The winter plan also provides for the resumption of collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

While Tier 1 indicates ‘medium alert’, Tier 2 and Tier 3 indicate ‘high’ and ‘very high alert’ respectively. (AP)

The United Kingdom will enter the three-tiered system, a plan aimed at suppressing the spread of the coronavirus infection while enabling life to return “closer to normal”, once national restrictions end on Wednesday. The UK government said that the winter plan will minimise damage to the economy and society, jobs and livelihoods.

In its winter plan summary, the government has stated that lifting national restrictions have become possible because the ongoing restrictions have slowed the spread of the virus and eased the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS). On December 2, shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector will reopen regardless of tier.

The winter plan also provides for the resumption of collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports. According to the plan, the stay-at-home requirement will end and travel will be allowed, subject to the guidance in each tier. However, the government cautioned that the coronavirus pandemic is still present and that’s why a regional, tiered approach will be introduced.

While Tier 1 indicates ‘medium alert’, Tier 2 and Tier 3 indicate ‘high’ and ‘very high alert’ respectively. There are different rules depending on what tier an area is in.



Steps to find out under which tier your area comes under:

Step 1: Visit the government website www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions.

Step 2: Enter the postcode of the area you want to find out what the rules are.

Step 3: Click on Find button.

Step 4: If you don’t know the postcode, click on Royal Mail’s postcode finder.

Step 5: Type a part of address or postcode to begin.

Step 6: Repeat Step 2 and 3 after finding the postcode.

Britain has been witnessing a decline in daily Covid-19 caseloads and the number remains worrying amid the government’s decision to remove national restrictions and enter into the tiered system. The UK has reported over 1.62 million cases of coronavirus disease and more than 58,000 related deaths so far.

