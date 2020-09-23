Sections
UK to host ‘human challenge’ trials for Covid-19 vaccines: Report

The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Reuters

The government-funded project is expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London, the report said. (File photo for representation)

The government-funded project is expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London, the report said.

FT reported that volunteers will be first inoculated with a vaccine and later receive a challenge dose of the coronavirus, without naming the vaccine that would be tested in the project.

