UK to pause reporting Covid-19 deaths, review methodology

The UK said it would pause reporting on coronavirus deaths while it reviews how they are calculated.

Last week, the government said deaths in England were counted as due to coronavirus if the deceased person had the disease at any time. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would only record deaths as related to the virus if they had had a positive test within 28 days.

In updated figures posted Sunday, the total number of Covid-19-associated deaths in the UK is now 45,752.