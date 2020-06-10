Sections
UK to reopen zoos, safari parks, but no schools

The move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism amid the failure to reopen schools for all primary school students before summer, as had been planned.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:08 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, London United Kingdom

UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to make the announcement later Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

Britain is planning to reopen zoos, safari parks and drive-in theaters as part of the easing of lockdown measures from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism amid the failure to reopen schools for all primary school students before summer, as had been planned.

Although many English primary schools have been open for children of key workers, the Conservative government had wanted to give all pupils the chance to return following months of home learning. But schools didn’t have enough space to address social distancing requirements.

Johnson is expected to make the announcement later Wednesday.



His Downing Street Office says it hopes that reopening of safari parks and zoos will help families spend time outdoors, where the chance of catching the virus is much lower.

London Zoo and other attractions across the country had warned they faced permanent closure if something weren’t done soon.

