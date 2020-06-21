Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UK to unveil coronavirus lockdown easing plans this week, says health minister

UK to unveil coronavirus lockdown easing plans this week, says health minister

“We’re about to see another step in the plan,” Hancock told BBC TV. “This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4.”

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:13 IST

By Reuters, London

Britain will outline its plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown this week (AFP)

Britain will outline its plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown this week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, potentially relaxing the two-metre rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July.

“We’re about to see another step in the plan,” Hancock told BBC TV. “This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Jun 21, 2020 15:28 IST
Dharmendra shows off gorgeous view from his farmhouse
Jun 21, 2020 15:24 IST
Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh
Jun 21, 2020 15:23 IST
3 killed while performing stunts on bike in Bengaluru
Jun 21, 2020 15:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.