Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / UK urges probe into ‘pure gangsterism’ Navalny poisoning

UK urges probe into ‘pure gangsterism’ Navalny poisoning

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, UK’s Dominic Raab said that while it’s too early to attribute blame, “it’s very difficult to come up with a plausible alternative explanation” other than Russia’s involvement.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:40 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. (Reuters)

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Russia has a “case to answer” over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny given its “track record,” and called for the Kremlin’s cooperation with an international investigation.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Raab said that while it’s too early to attribute blame, “it’s very difficult to come up with a plausible alternative explanation” other than Russia’s involvement.

“The use of chemical weapons in this kind of context is pure gangsterism and Russia does have responsibility never to use it as a government, and second of all to make sure no-one else can use it within its territory,” Raab said, calling for a probe via the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. “Russia needs to cooperate fully.”

Raab pledged to work with allies including Germany on a response to the poisoning, which has special resonance in the U.K. because military-grade novichok -- which Germany has said “unequivocally” was used on Navalny -- is the same nerve agent that was deployed in the attempted murder in 2018 of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil.



That was the first use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II and triggered a diplomatic showdown when the U.K. pointed the finger directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the attack, which inadvertently killed a British woman.

Warning

Raab’s comments come after his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, warned Russia that Germany’s support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was at risk if the Kremlin doesn’t assist in clarifying Navalny’s poisoning. Sanctions could be imposed on Russia unless it provides clarification in the “next few days,” he told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

But the British foreign secretary said for now, the U.K.’s focus is on an investigation because the use of chemical weapons is a violation of international law. Russia “can’t just say ‘this is a domestic issue, it is just our internal affairs,’” Raab said.

Speaking earlier to the BBC, Navalny’s chief of staff urged Western countries to respond by targeting Russian financial assets.

“The only way to make it painful for them is of course to start taking measures against their assets,” Leonid Volkov said. “They have enormous assets in the west.”

(Updates with Volkov comment in penultimate paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Sep 07, 2020 03:02 IST
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Sep 07, 2020 04:53 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 07, 2020 00:59 IST
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
Sep 07, 2020 02:56 IST

latest news

Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by Oct 15
Sep 07, 2020 05:39 IST
Record-breaking heat may cut power to 9 million Californians
Sep 07, 2020 05:26 IST
Hundreds detained as security forces crack down on mass protest in Belarus
Sep 07, 2020 05:18 IST
Trump on defensive as critics seize on reports he insulted US veterans
Sep 07, 2020 05:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.