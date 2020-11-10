Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UK vaccine chief to step down at year-end, Hancock says

UK vaccine chief to step down at year-end, Hancock says

Kate Bingham, who normally leads biotech investments, has been criticised after the Sunday Times reported that she used eight full-time consultants from London PR agency Admiral Associates to oversee her media strategy.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:54 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Kate Bingham had always been due to leave at the end of the year after accepting a 6-month contract. (REUTERS)

The head of Britain’s Covid-19 vaccine taskforce will step down at the end of the year and her departure is not related to criticism over a 670,000 pound ($881,000) public relations bill, the health minister said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Kate Bingham had always been due to leave at the end of the year after accepting a 6-month contract.

Bingham, who normally leads biotech investments, has been criticised after the Sunday Times reported that she used eight full-time consultants from London PR agency Admiral Associates to oversee her media strategy.

“It was always a six month job and she was always clear that she couldn’t do it for longer than that,” Hancock told Times Radio.

Bingham, who was appointed chair of the taskforce on May 16, was not immediately available for comment.

Under Bingham’s leadership, the taskforce has secured supply deals for more than 350 million doses of six different Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including the Pfizer shot which is leading the race following positive trial data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 16:00 IST
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Nov 10, 2020 15:20 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST

latest news

No crackers for Diwali in Lucknow, 12 other UP cities with poor air quality
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
T’gana bypolls: Close contest in Dubbak; BJP gains slender lead after 20 rounds of counting
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram messages Congress doubters
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
Punjab school events: Story enactment session at St Joseph’s School
Nov 10, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.