Ukrainian anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytsky resigns

Ukraine, whose economy was losing billions of hryvnias due to entrenched corruption, established new anti-corruption institutions in 2014-2015 under Western donor pressure.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:56 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kyiv

Kholodnytsky, who became the first head of anti-corruption investigations at the prosecution service in Ukraine, said on his Facebook he had quit of his own free will. (Reuters Photo)

Ukrainian anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytsky said on Friday he had resigned after five years in the post.

Kholodnytsky, who became the first head of anti-corruption investigations at the prosecution service in Ukraine, said on his Facebook he had quit of his own free will.

