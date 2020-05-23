Sections
Home / World News / UN chief following Cyclone Amphan situation in India; saddened by loss of lives

UN chief following Cyclone Amphan situation in India; saddened by loss of lives

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening. It has killed over 85 people and directly affected around 1.5 crore others and destroyed more than 10 lakh houses in India.

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, United Nations

In Bangladesh, it has killed at least 22 people and left many displaced in the coastal areas. (PTI)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is following the situation in India and Bangladesh after cyclone Amphan struck the two countries and expressed sadness over the loss of lives.

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening. It has killed over 85 people and directly affected around 1.5 crore others and destroyed more than 10 lakh houses in India.

In Bangladesh, it has killed at least 22 people and left many displaced in the coastal areas.

Guterres on Friday took to Twitter to express sadness over the loss of lives and destruction.



“I’ve been following developments in Bangladesh and India after #CycloneAmphan made landfall Wednesday. Deeply saddened to hear lives have been lost and millions more have been affected. UN staff are on the ground assessing damage & emergency needs,” the UN chief said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha.

The UN Country Team in India has said that Cyclone Amphan, which has ravaged areas in West Bengal, is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila, which slammed the region in May 2009.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eid al-Fitr 2020: Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites
May 23, 2020 14:27 IST
Is Nolan’s Tenet a secret sequel to Inception? Fan theory offers clues
May 23, 2020 14:24 IST
When Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta took the stage at IIFA
May 23, 2020 14:23 IST
Four Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission
May 23, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.