Sections
Home / World News / UN human rights chief urges Mali to probe abuse by security forces

UN human rights chief urges Mali to probe abuse by security forces

The office of Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Malian authorities to set up “prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigations” into alleged rights violations and abuses, adding: “This is the only way to reverse this trend of continuing violence.”

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:55 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Geneva

The human rights division of the UN peacekeeping mission has documented “230 extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions” attributed to the Malian military in the central regions of Mopti and Segou, Bachelet’s office said. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

The UN human rights chief said Friday that 580 civilians have been killed in central Mali this year amid worsening inter-communal violence, faulting security forces for rights violations and saying radical groups like the regional wings of al-Qaida and Islamic State are fanning and exploiting it.

The office of Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Malian authorities to set up “prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigations” into alleged rights violations and abuses, adding: “This is the only way to reverse this trend of continuing violence.” She said in a statement that Malian security forces deployed to the area “have themselves been involved” in rights violations — mostly against the Peulh community, which is primarily made up of herders. Violence has include burning houses and killing cattle.

Militias from the Peulh community were behind dozens of violent incidents with the Dogon community — mainly farmers and hunters — that killed 210 people, her office said. Dogon-related groups carried out 12 attacks, leaving at least 82 people dead, it said.

The human rights division of the UN peacekeeping mission has documented “230 extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions” attributed to the Malian military in the central regions of Mopti and Segou, Bachelet’s office said.



She lamented “a situation of chronic insecurity for the civilian population, who are not able to count on the protection of the Malian forces.” “This needs to stop,” Bachelet said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manchester United boss Solskjaer admits ‘hurt’ over Liverpool title triumph
Jun 27, 2020 12:04 IST
A Rainbow of inclusivity by NMRC
Jun 27, 2020 12:03 IST
29 more Covid cases detected in Jharkhand; cases rise to 2,294
Jun 27, 2020 12:01 IST
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Jun 27, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.