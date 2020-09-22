Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump

UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump

Addressing the UN’s first virtual meeting of world leaders, Trump accused the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) of making a false declaration that there was no evidence of human to human transmission of Sars-Cov-2.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In this image made from UNTV video, United States President Donald Trump speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on China accusing it of spreading the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the world. He urged the United Nations to hold it accountable for “unleashing this plague onto the world.”

Addressing the UN’s first virtual meeting of world leaders, Trump accused the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) of making a false declaration that there was no evidence of human to human transmission of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes the deadly infection. He also said that the WHO is virtually controlled by China.

“As we pursue a bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world - China,” Trump said at the 75th UNGA debate.

The US president said that in the earliest days of the outbreak, China locked down travel domestically while it continued to allow flights to leave the country and infect the rest of the world.

“China condemned my travel ban on their country, even as they cancelled domestic flights and locked citizens in their homes,” he added.

Trump again used the term “China virus” that has so far infected 31,365,633 people across the world and claimed over 965,000 lives so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Sep 22, 2020 20:28 IST
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Sep 22, 2020 20:39 IST
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Sep 22, 2020 18:13 IST
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Sep 22, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
Sep 22, 2020 20:43 IST
IPL: Sanju Samson cracks joint-fastest 50 against CSK in just 19 balls
Sep 22, 2020 20:41 IST
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Sep 22, 2020 20:39 IST
Sign-up delays for global Covid-19 vaccine plan are procedural: WHO
Sep 22, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.