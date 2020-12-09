Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UN rights boss welcomes Biden pledges, hopes for reversing ‘serious setbacks’ under Trump

UN rights boss welcomes Biden pledges, hopes for reversing ‘serious setbacks’ under Trump

“He has made a series of promising pledges like the protection for child arrivals - and I think that’s fantastic that they will stop the family separation - and of course all the issues with the frontier, the border with Mexico,” UN human rights chief Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:45 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Geneva

US President-elect Joe Biden (Reuters)

US President-elect Joe Biden’s pledges to halt the separation of migrant families, address “systemic racism” and climate change are promising and could reverse setbacks during the Trump administration, the UN human rights chief said on Wednesday.

“He has made a series of promising pledges like the protection for child arrivals - and I think that’s fantastic that they will stop the family separation - and of course all the issues with the frontier, the border with Mexico,” Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva.

“If those pledges are implemented I think they will have a positive impact on human rights in the US and globally. They could also reverse policies carried out in the Trump administration which have led to serious setbacks for human rights including the rights of women, of LGBT persons, migrants or journalists,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
LIVE | ‘Govt’s duty to resolve farm laws issue,’ says opposition
Dec 09, 2020 18:16 IST
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Dec 09, 2020 17:40 IST
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Dec 09, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

Boris Johnson says no UK leader could accept EU terms
Dec 09, 2020 18:12 IST
Punjab school events: St Soldier’s students recite poems
Dec 09, 2020 18:11 IST
IAF objects to Anil Kapoor’s costume in AK vs AK trailer
Dec 09, 2020 18:11 IST
‘We need him to bowl’: Kohli says no to Pandya as batsman for Aus Tests
Dec 09, 2020 18:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.