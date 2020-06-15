UN rights council agrees to urgent debate on racism, police violence

The UN’s top rights body Monday agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

As the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council resumed after breaking in March over the coronavirus pandemic, council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger’s suggestion to hold the debate on Wednesday afternoon was met with no objections from any of the 47 council members, and passed by consensus.