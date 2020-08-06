Sections
UN says tens of thousands affected by floods in Sudan

Seasonal torrential rains have wreaked havoc on houses and infrastructure across Sudan, affecting more than 50,000 people, the United Nations said.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 17:50 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Cairo

A Sudanese man stands next to the belongings of a house, after torrential rain lead to landslides and flash floods, in the town of Umm Dawan Ban, southeast of the capital Khartoum on August 2, 2020. (AFP photo)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan said late Wednesday that 14 of Sudan’s 18 provinces have experienced flooding in recent days. North Darfur, White Nile, Sennar and Kassala states are the latest to report storms and flooding, the report said.

In North Darfur, at least 600 internally displaced people are “in dire need” of shelter and food after a flash flood hit the camp where they lived in the Al Lait area.

“The Sudan Meteorological Authority has warned that more heavy rains are expected during August and September in most of the country, which can lead to further flooding and displacement,” said UNOCHA.



Last week, heavy rains caused the collapse of the Bout Dam in Blue Nile province, destroyed 1,200 houses and left at least five people dead across the country.

The Sudanese government and humanitarian agencies are monitoring the situation and providing assistance to those affected, said UNOCHA.

Last year, flooding killed a total of 78 people in 16 Sudanese provinces, between July and August, according to the U.N.

