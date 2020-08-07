UN wants independent probe into Beirut blast

Sections
Spokesman Rupert Colville of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights cited the need for the international community to “step up” to help Lebanon with both a quick response and sustained engagement.

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beirut

A rescue team surveys the site of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)

The UN human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into the Beirut explosion, insisting that “victims’ calls for accountability must be heard”.

He said Lebanon is facing the “triple tragedy of a socio-economic crisis, Covid-19 and the ammonium nitrate explosion” that devastated the capital on Tuesday.

Colville also called for the poor and most vulnerable to be respected as Beirut and Lebanon rebuild, and urged Lebanese leaders to “overcome political stalemates and address the grievances of the population”.



That was an allusion to large protests that broke out in Lebanon in October.

