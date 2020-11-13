Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UN warns of Ethiopian conflict spiralling into war crimes

UN warns of Ethiopian conflict spiralling into war crimes

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said there is a risk the violence in Ethiopia will spiral totally out of control;and If these killings of civilians is confirmed as having been deliberately carried out by a party to the current fighting it would amount to war crimes.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Tigray

Amnesty International said scores and possibly hundreds of civilians were stabbed and hacked to death in the region on November 9, citing witnesses (REUTERS)

The United Nations(UN) human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed “increasing alarm” at violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and said an alleged massacre there might amount to war crimes.

“There is a risk this situation will spiral totally out of control, leading to heavy casualties and destruction, as well as mass displacement within Ethiopia itself and across borders,” she said in a statement delivered by a Geneva-based spokesman, Rupert Colville.

Amnesty International said scores and possibly hundreds of civilians were stabbed and hacked to death in the region on November 9, citing witnesses.

“If confirmed as having been deliberately carried out by a party to the current fighting, these killings of civilians would amount to war crimes, and there must be an independent investigation and full accountability for what has happened,” she said.



Colville added that there were concerns that the killings which he described as “really, really horrific” were done along ethnic lines, although said it was too early to say this was the case.

A spokesman for the UN refugee agency Babar Baloch said that the number of refugees seeking safety in neighbouring Sudan are increasing rapidly, with over 4,000 crossing the border in one day.

There are also concerns that the violence will cause the mass displacement of thousands of Eritrean refugees in a camp in Ethiopia, he added, saying that aid agencies were overwhelmed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Nov 13, 2020 20:21 IST

latest news

High food prices hurting country’s poor, pain to persist
Nov 13, 2020 20:34 IST
‘On steroids’: Hurricanes are becoming turbocharged, harder to predict
Nov 13, 2020 20:31 IST
Congress MLAs in Bihar authorise high command to nominate CLP leader
Nov 13, 2020 20:23 IST
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Nov 13, 2020 20:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.