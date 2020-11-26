Sections
UN warns of ‘very critical’ shortages in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Nairobi

Communications and travel links remain severed with the Tigray region since the deadly conflict broke out on November 4. (AFP)

The United Nations says shortages have become “very critical” in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region as its population of 6 million remains sealed off and its capital is under threat of attack by Ethiopian forces seeking to arrest the regional leaders.

Fuel and cash are running out, more than 1 million people are now displaced and food for nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea will be gone in a week, according to a new report released overnight. And more than 600,000 people who rely on monthly food rations haven’t received them this month.

Travel blockages are so dire that even within the Tigray capital, Mekele, the UN World Food Programme cannot obtain access to transport food from its warehouses there.

Communications and travel links remain severed with the Tigray region since the deadly conflict broke out on November 4, and now Human Rights Watch is warning that “actions that deliberately impede relief supplies” violate international humanitarian law.

