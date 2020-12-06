‘Understand problems’: Joe Biden recalls father’s words on government

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the final US jobs report of 2020 at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on December 4, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

As the United States continues its struggle as the hardest-hit nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, president-elect Joe Biden on Saturday urged the people to not lose hope and expressed confidence that the country will soon be able to create economic recovery. Biden also talked about what his father said his expectations were from a government.

“My dad used to say, “Joey, I don’t expect the government to solve my problems. But I expect it to understand my problems.” Folks out there aren’t looking for a handout — they just need help. They’re in trouble through no fault of their own, and they need us to understand,” he tweeted.

“I know times are tough, the challenges are daunting, but I know we can do this. We can create an economic recovery for all. We can move from crisis to recovery to resurgence. This is the United States of America. We’ve done it before — and we will do it again,” he also wrote on Twitter.

His remarks came a day after he said that the November US jobs report was grim and there was a need for urgent action on coronavirus relief. “This is a grim jobs report. It shows an economy that is stalling,” he said, adding he was “encouraged” by bipartisan Senate efforts on a $900 billion relief package. “Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people. But any package passed in the lame-duck session is not enough. ... Congress will need to act again in January,” Biden was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

As on Friday, a new daily high of nearly 228,000 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases was reported in the US in the holiday season, eclipsing the previous high mark of 217,000 cases set the day before, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Much of the nation saw surging numbers in the week after Thanksgiving when millions of Americans ignored warnings to stay home and celebrate only with members of their household.