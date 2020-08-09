Sections
Home / World News / United States fears poll meddling by China, Russia, Iran

United States fears poll meddling by China, Russia, Iran

US President Donald Trump said, “We’re going to watch all of them, we have to be very careful.” He said he believes Russia, China and Iran want him to lose.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 02:39 IST

By Reuters, Washington

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said the three countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters’ confidence in the democratic process. (AP Photo)

The top US counter-intelligence official on Friday warned that Russia, China and Iran will all try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, with Russia already trying to undercut the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said the three countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters’ confidence in the democratic process.

US President Donald Trump said, “We’re going to watch all of them, we have to be very careful.” He said he believes Russia, China and Iran want him to lose.

On Saturday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and China’s top representative in the city Luo Huining took pot shots at the US, which sanctioned them and nine other officials. Lam took to Facebook to say the US got her address wrong, listing the official address of her chief deputy instead. Luo said, “I don’t have a penny of assets abroad. Isn’t it in vain to impose ‘sanctions’? Of course, I can also send $100 to Mr Trump for freezing.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 die after drinking hand sanitiser in separate incidents in Andhra’s Tirupati
Aug 09, 2020 04:02 IST
United States sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million
Aug 09, 2020 03:15 IST
Now, Rajasthan BJP moves its MLAs on fears of poaching
Aug 09, 2020 03:00 IST
United States fears poll meddling by China, Russia, Iran
Aug 09, 2020 02:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.