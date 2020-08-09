Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / United States sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

United States sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in Covid-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 03:15 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world’s total. (AFP file photo)

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country’s top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.

With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in Covid-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world’s total.

The grim milestone comes as President Donald Trump signed executive orders intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress.

On Friday, the US Labor Department reported that US employment growth slowed considerably in July, underscoring an urgent need for additional government aid.



Dr. Anthony Fauci told Reuters on Wednesday there could be at least one vaccine that works and is safe by year-end. But Trump offered a more optimistic view, saying it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine by the time of the November 3 presidential election.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 die after drinking hand sanitiser in separate incidents in Andhra’s Tirupati
Aug 09, 2020 04:02 IST
United States sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million
Aug 09, 2020 03:15 IST
Now, Rajasthan BJP moves its MLAs on fears of poaching
Aug 09, 2020 03:00 IST
United States fears poll meddling by China, Russia, Iran
Aug 09, 2020 02:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.