United States surpasses 15 million Covid-19 cases

A man exits the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), which is operated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The US on Tuesday surpassed 15 million Covid-19 cases, according to an update by the Johns Hopkins University.

As the coronavirus situation worsens in the country, North Carolina is entering into a modified stay-at-home order, Governor Roy Cooper announced today during a news conference, reported CNN.

The modified order will be from 10 pm to 5 am (local time), wherein all residents must stay at home.

“Our new modified stay-at-home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays. It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day,” Cooper said.

Meanwhile, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a three-week extension of the state’s current restrictions on Tuesday, which include bans on indoor dining and social gatherings, CNN reported.

“This is because we remain concerned about COVID activity and we still do not have a clear picture of the situation following the Thanksgiving weekend,” Inslee said at a news conference.

Meanwhile, California recorded over 20,000 deaths as result of Covid-19 infections.The state’s Department of Public Health added 112 fatalities Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,047

since the pandemic hit the Golden State, according to CNN.

The United States currently has 15,087,418 COVID-19 infections, along with 285,518 deaths. (ANI)