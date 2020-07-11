Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO

‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO

WHO official Dr Michael Ryan says the world health body was working with local authorities to review X-rays and look at the pattern of pneumonia cases to see if they were consistent with Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, London

Medical specialists wearing protective equipment work at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in Almaty, Kazakhstan July 8, 2020. (REUTERS)

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization says the agency believes an unexplained pneumonia outbreak in Kazakhstan is likely due to the coronavirus.

Dr Michael Ryan says Kazakh authorities have reported more than 10,000 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the last week and just under 50,000 cases and 264 deaths as of Tuesday.

“We’re looking at the actual testing and the quality of testing to make sure that there haven’t been false negative tests for some of those other pneumonias that are provisionally tested negative,” Ryan said.

He added that many pneumonia cases were likely to be Covid-19 and “just have not been diagnosed correctly.” Ryan says WHO was working with local authorities to review X-rays and look at the pattern of pneumonia cases to see if they were consistent with Covid-19.



“While we believe that many of these cases will be diagnosed as Covid-19, we keep an open mind,” says Ryan, noting a WHO team was already in Kazakhstan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russian city marches in support of detained regional governor
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Richa Chaddha slams troll who asked her why she’s silent about Sushant
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Rudrendra Tandon is India’s next envoy to Afghanistan, Vikram Doraiswami to move to Dhaka
Jul 11, 2020 16:07 IST
Moderate showers across UP, forecast for more rain in coming days
Jul 11, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.