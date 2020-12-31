Unlikely alliance of Trump, Democrats over $2,000 cheques: All you need to know

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday rejected calls from US President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats to increase coronavirus aid to individuals from $600 to $2,000. In a statement released by White House, Trump had assured that the Senate will process for a vote to increase the cheques to $2,000. Democrat-controlled House has already passed the measure for $2,000 cheques requested by Trump after he reluctantly signed the Covid-19 relief and government spending bill last Sunday.

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2,000 payments ASAP,” the US president tweeted.

President-elect Joe Biden has also shown his support for the increased payments under coronavirus stimulus package and wants to build on what he calls a “downpayment” on relief. Biden transition spokesperson Andrew Bates said that the president-elect supports $2,000 direct payments in this moment of “historic crisis and untold economic pain for countless American families.”

What did McConnell say?

McConnell chose not to mention the topic while applauding the US president for signing new Covid-19 relief and government spending bill at the last minute. He said that the compromise bill is “not perfect”, but it will do an “enormous amount of good” for struggling Americans across the country.

Later on Wednesday, the Kentucky senator refused to budge despite political pressure from Trump and some fellow Republicans, saying the money would go to many households that don’t need the aid. Speaking in the chamber, McConnell further stated that the Senate will consider “smart targeted aid” if specific “struggling households still need” more help but won’t approve “another firehose of borrowed money.”

“The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help,” he added.

Reaction from Democrats

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, known for backing welfare policies, had stressed that $2000 cheques are a matter of “life and death for millions of Americans”. Taking to Twitter, Sanders said that McConnell and Senate Republicans had no problem giving a $1.4 billion tax break to Charles Koch, an American billionaire, and his family.

“All of a sudden Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are worried that someone in America might get a $2,000 check “who doesn’t need it.” Funny. They had no problem giving a $1.4 billion tax break to Charles Koch and his family with a net worth of $113 billion. What hypocrisy!” he tweeted.