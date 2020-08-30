Sections
Home / World News / ‘Unnecessary, potential for midair collisions’: 2 Russian aircraft intercept US Air Force bomber over Black Sea

‘Unnecessary, potential for midair collisions’: 2 Russian aircraft intercept US Air Force bomber over Black Sea

The Russian pilots crossed within 100 feet of the US Air Force bomber’s nose several times and caused turbulence to the B-52, thereby limiting its ability to manoeuvre, the statement said.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

Six U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft fly in formation enroute to RAF Fairford through Norwegian airspace. (via REUTERS Representative image)

A US Air Force B-52 bomber was intercepted by two Russian aircraft in an “unsafe” and “unprofessional” manner over the Black Sea and in international waters, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs said in a statement citing CNN.

The incident took place on Friday.

The Russian pilots crossed within 100 feet of the US Air Force bomber’s nose several times and caused turbulence to the B-52, thereby limiting its ability to manoeuvre, the statement said.

“Actions like these increase the potential for midair collisions, are unnecessary, and inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, in the statement.



“While the Russian aircraft were operating in international airspace, they jeopardised the safety of flight of the aircraft involved. We expect them to operate within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent accidents,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Friday, the B-52s flew over 30 NATO countries “to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the US and NATO allies,” read a statement from US European Command, according to CNN.

This comes amid tensions between the US and Russia and questions over Washington’s commitment to the alliance in the wake of a recent decision to cut US troop levels in Europe.

US President Donald Trump had earlier criticised NATO member countries for not meeting the alliance target of spending 2 per cent of GDP on defence. Trump then asked the Pentagon to reduce the number of American troops in Germany, citing Berlin’s failure of committing to spend 2 per cent of its GDP on defence.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Aug 30, 2020 14:57 IST
‘Potential for midair collisions’: US on interception by 2 Russian aircraft
Aug 30, 2020 14:52 IST
Juventus sign American McKennie on loan with option to buy
Aug 30, 2020 14:48 IST
The intellectual legacy of Charles Allen
Aug 30, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.