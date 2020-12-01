US accuses China of ‘flagrant violation’ of North Korea sanctions

The US State Department accused China of violating its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea. (Reuters)

The US State Department on Tuesday accused China of “flagrant violation” of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and said Washington would offer rewards of up to $5 million for information about sanctions evasions.

Speaking to Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea State Alex Wong accused China of “seeking to undo” the UN sanctions regime aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.