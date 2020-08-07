Sections
Home / World News / US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 10.2%: Govt

US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 10.2%: Govt

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent in June, still slightly worse than the depth of the global financial crisis in October 2009.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:18 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

The largest employment gains were in leisure and hospitality and retail, the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus shutdowns, the report said. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The US economy added just 1.8 million jobs in July, far fewer than in May and June but not as bad as some economists feared, according to government data released Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent from 11.1 percent in June, still slightly worse than the depth of the global financial crisis in October 2009. However, the Labor Department said some workers continue to be misclassified, and the jobless rate would have been a full point higher than reported.

The largest employment gains were in leisure and hospitality and retail, the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus shutdowns, the report said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UPSC Recruitment 2020: 24 teaching and non-teaching vacancies notified
Aug 07, 2020 18:22 IST
US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 10.2%: Govt
Aug 07, 2020 18:18 IST
Seek help from Delhi govt to repay loan: Centre to DMRC
Aug 07, 2020 18:15 IST
Vodafone Idea bounces back; shares close 7% higher after initial loss
Aug 07, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.