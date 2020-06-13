Top 2 coronavirus-hit countries are nearly 12 lakh cases apart: Covid-19 global tally  

Coronavirus cases across the world have zoomed beyond 7 million with the United States accounting for more than 2 million cases. While the United States continues to lead the global Covid-19 tally, Brazil, which comes at the second spot, is nearly 12 lakh cases behind, clocking in around 8 lakh cases.

Brazil is followed by Russia which has reported slightly over 5 lakh Covid-19 cases. The past month witnessed a dramatic change in the Covid-19 trajectory with countries from across various continents outnumbering the number of cases reported in European epicentres like Italy, Spain and the UK.

India just recently outnumbered the cases in the United Kingdom and now stands at the fourth spot with over 3 lakh cases. The UK has reported around 2.9 lakh coronavirus cases till date.

Also read: Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for nearly 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tally, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany are countries that fall in the top 10 worst-hit nations. With over 2.4 lakh Covid-19 cases, Spain is the sixth worst-hit nation followed by Italy (2.3 lakh), Peru (2.14 lakh), France (1.93 lakh) and Germany at the 10th spot with 1.87 lakh total coronavirus cases.

Covid-19 fatalitiesThe highest number of Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in countries like the US, Brazil, Italy, the UK, Spain and France. The United States leads the Covid-19 death tally with over one lakh killed. Brazil and the UK have reported over 40,000 coronavirus deaths each while in Italy more than 34,000 people are reported to have succumbed to death due to coronavirus. Spain has witnessed nearly 27,000 coronavirus fatalities while in France, the death toll nears 30,000.

India has reported over 8,800 Covid-19 deaths till date.